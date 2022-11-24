Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Which dances will we see this week?

We're now into Week 10 on Strictly Come Dancing and with Kym and Graziano taking a week out due to having COVID, only six couples will be taking to the dance floor on Saturday night.

But what dances are they doing and what songs will they be moving to? We've got you covered.

Someone has a song by one of the Spice Girls and someone will be rocking Billie Eilish...

Here's everything you need to know about the couple's fabulous routines this week.

Molly and Carlos

They boogied in Blackpool and next up, they'll be taking on the tango!

And what a song they'll be dancing to on Saturday... Bad Guy by Billie Eilish!

The pair were in the dreaded dance off last week, but can they escape it next time?

Hamza & Jowita

Hamza and Jowita got two impressive 10s for their American Smooth Foxtrot last week so are through to the next round.

They're performing the Argentine Tango on stage on Saturday to Libertango by Bond.

Fleur & Vito

Fleur and Vito's performance last week got them a perfect score of all 10s from the judges which means... they got the first 40 of the series!

But will they be able to keep it up?

They'll dance the Rumba to Too Lost In You by the Sugababes this week.

Helen and Gorka

Gorka and our favourite dancing Blue Peter presenter quickstepped their way into Week 10, after receiving an impressive three 10s!

Next they'll be embracing the Samba and performing to Eso Beso by Emma Bunton.

Can they beat their impressive score of 39?

Ellie T and Johannes

The pair performed ballroom at Blackpool last week, but on Saturday they're going to be taking up the pace!

They'll be dancing the Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison this weekend.

Will and Nancy

Will and Nancy shook their samba hips last week in a very colourful and upbeat routine.

This week they'll be dancing the Charleston to Hush by Kula Shaker.

We can't wait for another fantastic show on Saturday! Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7:15pm on BBC One.