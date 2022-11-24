World's Oldest Cat: Flossie's has a new owner at nearly 27

Guinness World Records Happy New Home Flossie!

The world's oldest cat has been rehomed and given to a new owner just before her 27th birthday.

Flossie was born in 1995 and is 26 years-old and 329 days... that's the same as the age of 120 in human years!

Guinness World Records and the charity Cats Protection have officially recognised the brown and black kitty as the World's oldest living cat.

Flossie's needed somewhere else to live as her previous owner was no longer able to look after such an elderly cat.

Her new owner, Vicki Green from London, has experience with caring for elderly cats and described her new furry friend as "affectionate, playful and sweet", despite being deaf and having failing eyesight.

Guinness World Records Flossie was rehomed by Cats Protection and now lives with Vicki Green

"I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn't imagine I'd be sharing my home with a Guinness World Records title holder.

"She never turns her nose up at the chance of a good meal, except when she's snuggled on her favourite yellow blanket," said Vicki.

Flossie who loves cuddles and food, has seen different homes throughout her long life.

Flossie had been living in a colony (which means a group) of stray cats near a Merseyside hospital when two workers felt sorry for them so they each gave a cat a new home in 1995.

Flossie's first owner died after 10 years so she was then was taken in by her sister, where she stayed for another 14 years until the new owner also died.

For the next three years, Flossie lived with the sister's son, until his personal situation forced him to take his pet to Cats Protection.

@GWR/Twitter Guinness World Records shared this pic of Flossie on their social media feed

Hew latest owner Vicki said said Flossie has settled in well at her new home.

"She was loud for the first few nights, because she can't see in the dark and was a bit confused in her new surroundings, but she sleeps through the night now, snuggled on the bed with me.

"Older cats can need particular care and being the oldest living cat, Flossie isn't any different.

"She sometimes misses her litter box or needs help grooming herself, but I can help with all of that. We're in this together", she said.