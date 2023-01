The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has been following the adventures of Greg Heffley for more than 15 years, and author Jeff Kinney has just released a new book.

In Diper Överlöde, he tags along with his brother Rodrick's band, Löded Diper, and soon discovers the world of rock n roll is not all it's cracked up to be.

You had loads to ask Jeff about his career, so we caught up with him to get your questions answered...