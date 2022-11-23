School renames itself after England's Harry Kane!

Getty Images Harry Kane is the captain of the England squad at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar

The World Cup is now in full swing and fans all over the UK have been showing their support for England and Wales.

One school in Norfolk has been getting into the spirit in a rather unusual way.

Formerly known as Howard Junior School, it's now been renamed 'The Harry Kane Junior School' after England's football captain!

"Howard is out - Harry Kane is in - we're right behind England, we're going to make sure that England wins the World Cup." the school's headteacher Gregory Hill said.

The unique idea was suggested by students at the school.

"They wanted to do something momentous so we've completely rebranded the school signs and badges," Mr Hill said.

"Some people say it's just sport, but the World Cup brings the nations of the world together, and we all need that."

Pupils at the newly named Harry Kane Junior School are now wearing mocked-up school badges with their updated name, and a picture of Kane, on their uniforms.

HOWARD JUNIOR SCHOOL Teacher Ashley Kirwan is "the UK's no 1 Gareth Southgate look-alike", according to the school's head!

They were also given permission to watch the England v Iran game at school on Monday.

Although the change may seem a little drastic to some, it's been welcomed by both pupils and staff who wanted to show their support for the England team for the duration of the tournament.

The school posted a number of Twitter videos ahead of the bold move in which headteacher Mr Hill, surrounded by teachers dressed as three inflatable lions, and a football, said: "From Monday onwards we're going to be the Harry Kane Junior School - yes, you heard me right."

Mr Hill added: "If England win, we're changing our name permanently."

What do you think about the school name change? And if you could change the name of your school to any player in the World Cup, who would it be and why? Let us know in the comments below!