England beat Iran 6-2 in their opening match of the Fifa 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On the scoresheet was Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, the youngest England player to score two goals at a World Cup and 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, only the second teenager to score at a World Cup for the Three Lions.

Goals were also scored by Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Shaenqua was there to watch - and to speak to some young fans too.