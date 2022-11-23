play
Watch Newsround

Meet the boy behind Grealish's goal celebration

If you saw Jack Grealish's goal celebration against Iran, we bet you didn't know that a boy called Finlay inspired it!

The 12-year-old has cerebral palsy and takes part in a Manchester City youth football project.

Grealish's sister also has cerebral palsy, so when Finlay and Jack met, they made a real connection.

But when Finlay took the England star up on his offer of a goal celebration, he didn't expect it to be at the World Cup!

(Pictures from BBC Sport, the Premier League and the FA)

Watch more videos

Meet the boy behind Grealish's goal celebration
Video

Meet the boy behind Grealish's goal celebration

BBC children's shows over the years
Video

BBC children's shows over the years

The gaming club helping kids with autism
Video

The gaming club helping kids with autism

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Why are girls dropping out of sport?
Video

Why are girls dropping out of sport?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'
Video

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!
Video

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world.
Video

Your Planet: Environment news from around the world.

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

boy-holding-baubles-over-eyes.

Vote: Is it too early to put up Christmas decorations?

comments
Ronaldo leaves Man Utd

Ronaldo to leave Man United with immediate effect

comments
astronaut-in-space.

Could we soon seen the world's first 'parastronauts'?

comments
Newsround Home