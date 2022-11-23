If you saw Jack Grealish's goal celebration against Iran, we bet you didn't know that a boy called Finlay inspired it!

The 12-year-old has cerebral palsy and takes part in a Manchester City youth football project.

Grealish's sister also has cerebral palsy, so when Finlay and Jack met, they made a real connection.

But when Finlay took the England star up on his offer of a goal celebration, he didn't expect it to be at the World Cup!

(Pictures from BBC Sport, the Premier League and the FA)