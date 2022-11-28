Who won I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2022?

ITV/Shutterstock Jill Scott said she "couldn't believe" she had been crowned Queen of the Jungle

Lioness and Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has won another final after being crowned Queen of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

Announcing Scott as the winner of the ITV show, presenter Declan Donnelly said: "We had 12 million votes. The majority of them went to you."

"I just can't believe it. Honestly," Scott said in reply.

"I think I'm going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes she's done."

ITV/Shutterstock Hancock made it to the final alongside actor Owen Warner, who finished second, and footballer Jill Scott, who won

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is one of ITV's most popular shows with up to eight million viewers watching during this series.

On TV for three weeks in November, this year the show returned to the Australian jungle following a two year break where it was set in a castle in Wales instead - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jill Scott, who has become the first LGBTQ+ woman to win the show, compared her experience to playing with the Lionesses: "There have been so may elements, working together as a team, winning challenges and that feeling of getting to know incredible people."

Reuters Sunderland-born Jill Scott celebrates with her winners' medal at the Euro 2022 final

She added: "Having all those years playing for incredible teams equipped me well for the jungle."

Jill Scott played for the England women's football team - also know as the Lionesses - an incredible 161 times between 2006 and 2022.

She retired in the summer after winning the European Championships with the team beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley in July.

Voted in second place in the jungle was actor Owen Warner, best known for playing Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

At the age of 23, Owen admitted to growing up watching the series which has now been running for 21 years.

He added that he was "so gassed" about Scott's win. "I think everyone agrees, no-one deserves it more than Jill," he said.

ITV/Shutterstock Hancock was seen taking part in his final Bushtucker trial Flood Your Face during Sunday's final

Finishing third this year was politician Matt Hancock who was also Health Secretary during the coronavirus pandemic. He resigned after breaking Covid rules when he was photographed kissing a colleague.

Hancock's appearance in the show was controversial and his camp mates often talked about his role and decisions he made during the pandemic.

ITV/Shutterstock Hancock said: "I know it was controversial, me coming in here... but we've all got lots of sides to our personalities"

He also received a lot of criticism while he was in the jungle because he is still a Member of Parliament for Suffolk and people say he should've continued to do his job, serving the people who have voted for him as an MP. Meanwhile his own political party, the Conservative Party, also stopped him from representing the party in Parliament.

Asked by hosts Ant and Dec why he took part in the series, Hancock said: "I wanted to show what I'm like as a person."

"I also believe that for politicians as a whole, we don't come across as human enough. And this is probably the most extreme way of showing who you are."