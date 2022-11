It's not good news for Strictly Come Dancing celeb Kym Marsh this afternoon...

"Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend," a Strictly spokesperson said.

"Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

Strictly continues this Saturday at 7.15pm on BBC One.