Space agency could soon announce the world's first 'parastronauts'

Getty Images Could we soon seen the world's first 'parastronauts'?

There's been lots of exciting space news in recent weeks, including the successful launch of Nasa's SLS rocket, which is part of the space agency's Artemis I mission to get humans back on the Moon.

There are now even more exciting space updates on the horizon. The European Space Agency (ESA) could soon be announcing the first astronaut or astronauts with a physical disability.

Up until now, people with physical disabilities haven't been able to train to become astronauts because of the strict selection requirements which would normally prevent them from moving forward in the process.

However, last year it was announced the ESA would be launching the Parastronaut Feasibility Project to give people who have disabilities the opportunity to become astronauts as part of their wider selection process.

Guillaume Weerts, who is the ESA's head of space medicine, said the agency's "parastronaut project" required "a complete change in philosophy" about the concept of medical aptitude or fitness, which originally came from the military and the selection processes used to recruit fighter pilots.

EPA Six of the current ESA astronauts with general director Josef Aschbacher in Paris

The ESA said potential candidates for the Parastronaut Feasibility Project could include people with disabilities affecting their lower limbs, whether these were from amputation or defects that had been present from birth.

Shorter people of up to 1.3 metres (4.3 feet) tall or those with different leg lengths were also eligible to apply as part of the project.

Aside from the physical characteristics, the educational and psychological requirements for the candidates remained the same as for any other potential astronaut, and applications to become an ESA astronaut closed in June last year.

Getty Images ESA Astronaut Alexander Gerst during his space walk back in 2014

The ESA is expected to name up to six new European astronauts without disabilities in Paris on Wednesday, and there could also be an announcement of one or more astronauts with disabilities.

"We have encountered absolutely marvellous individuals," Weerts said.

The process was an excellent "demonstration that disability is not a limitation", he added.

Why are parastronauts only being considered now?

Space travel is a very complicated field, and it's also an expensive one.

For example, the existing systems are designed for people of a certain height, Weerts said.

"What does that mean for someone who is a shorter size? How can we make sure that person can just reach the buttons?"

The ESA plans to work with those who are selected to find the best way to overcome potential challenges like this.

When will disabled astronauts head to space?

Although the first astronauts with disabilities could be announced very soon, it's likely to be a while before they blast off to space.

"Space is a not a business for people who are in a hurry," Weerts said.

The timeline is difficult to predict because "it really depends on what we encounter", he said, adding that a lot more work would be carried out once the ESA has selected its candidates.

But he did say that an astronaut with a disability could launch into space "potentially in the next 10 years".

The news that the world could soon see the very first parastronauts has been welcomed by many, including Kamran Mallick who is the chief executive of the charity Disability Rights UK.

"Disabled people are excluded (from) large aspects of everything that we do in the world," he told AFP.

"If we are truly to explore the universe, we have to accept that we can't just have it solely for a particular group of individuals."