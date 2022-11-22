Wales v Iran: Will you watch the World Cup game on Friday?

Getty Images

The Fifa World Cup 2022 has kicked off in Qatar and this year two countries in the UK are competing - England and Wales.

Lots of the international games will be happening at different times throughout the tournament, including when you are at school.

Wales drew 1-1 against USA in their opening match on Monday and they're set to take on Iran this Friday 25 November at 10am.

Many schools allowed classes to watch the England v Iran match on Monday as it was on at 1pm.

Although some people are choosing to not watch the World Cup this year because of controversy about it being held in Qatar.

We want to hear from you - will you be watching Wales' next game in class? Why not have your say in our vote and you can also leave us a comment below letting us know what you think. Do you think you should be able to watch football during the school day? Are you interested in the World Cup or not that bothered?

