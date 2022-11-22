Vote: Is it too early to put up Christmas decorations?

Getty Images Christmas decorations - how early is too early?

With Halloween out of the way and the Autumn months drawing to a close, there's no denying the festive season is well and truly upon us!

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year for lots of people; there are incredible sparkly lights, Christmas fairs and markets, carol singing, presents and of course we can't forget - decorations.

Lots of supermarkets began selling Christmas related items months ago, and huge colourful displays now stand proudly in shop windows and on shop floors.

However, when it comes to putting up decorations in our homes, just how early is too early? Is now the perfect time to crack out the dusty box of tinsel and baubles ready for the Christmas tree, or are no decorations allowed until the first day of December?

Perhaps your family tradition is to only put up decorations in your home on Christmas Eve, or maybe halfway through the month is more your vibe?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Whatever your view on Christmas decorations may be, we want to hear from you! You have your say in our vote, or leave us a comment on when YOU think the best time to put up your decorations is and why below.