Disney: 'Descendants 4: The Pocketwatch' will feature Brandy's 1997 Cinderella

Disney The main cast of The Descendants movies.

Disney has revealed more details about the new Descendants movie.

The new film Descendants: The Pocketwatch (a working title - which means it may change) was announced at D23 Expo earlier this year.

The Descendants follows the children of Disney heroes and villains as they go on adventures in the magical lands of Auradon and Isle of the Lost. Popstar Dove Cameron plays the main character Mal (daughter of Maleficent).

The film will be the first Descendants movie to be made without actor Cameron Boyce - who played Cruella de Vil's son Carlos in the franchise - after he passed away in 2019.

What will Descendants: The Pocketwatch be about?

Disney Kylie Cantrall will play Red, and Malia Baker will play Chloe

Disney has revealed that the new movie will take place in the magical lands of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost, as well as introducing Wonderland - a magical, mysterious place fans will recognise from Alice in Wonderland.

The story focuses on Red - the daughter of the Queen of Hearts - and Chloe - the daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming - who meet when chaos breaks out during the celebration of a new royal baby.

In order to prevent a disaster from happening, Red and Chloe must team up and use a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son to go back in time.

Who is in the new movie?

Disney Brandy played Cinderella in the 1997 version of Cinderella. There is no word yet if Paolo Montalbán - who played Prince Charming - will return for Descendants: The Pocketwatch.

Disney announced that singer Brandy who played Cinderella in the 1997 movie will be returning to play her in the new Descendants film.

Pop star Rita Ora (who you might recognise as a judge from The Masked Singer) will play the Queen of Hearts.

The main characters Red and Chloe will be played by Kylie Cantrall (from Ron's Gone Wrong) and Malia Baker (from The Babysitters Club).

Actor China Anne McClain is back to play the infamous sea witch Ursula's daughter Uma, and Melanie Paxson will return as the Fairy Godmother.

When will it be out?

So far there is no official release date for The Pocketwatch, which will go out on the paid-for streaming service Disney+.

Filming for the new movie started in September this year, and from looking previous Descendants release dates, fans think that The Pocketwatch could be out in late 2023 or early 2024.