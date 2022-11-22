play
Watch Newsround

Baby giraffe named Wilfred after WWI poet

Check out this video of a baby giraffe born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo bonding with its mum and dad.

The little giraffe was born on Remembrance Day and was named Wilfred after the famous World War One poet Wilfred Owen.

Keepers at the zoo are celebrating the baby's arrival as "a vital addition to the international conservation breeding programme for reticulated giraffes, a species classified as endangered".

Wilfred took his first wobbly steps just an hour after being born.

Deputy Team Leader Michael Hepher said: "He’s certainly a big boy – the biggest new-born giraffe I’ve ever seen. We haven’t officially measured him yet, but he’s definitely taller than me and I am six foot."

Watch more videos

Baby giraffe named Wilfred after WWI poet
Video

Baby giraffe named Wilfred after WWI poet

BBC children's shows over the years
Video

BBC children's shows over the years

The gaming club helping kids with autism
Video

The gaming club helping kids with autism

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?
Video

The Big Question: How deep is lava on Venus?

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?
Video

What is the lifecycle of a plastic milk bottle?

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Video

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star
Video

Shanequa learns 'breaking' moves from UK star

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Why are girls dropping out of sport?
Video

Why are girls dropping out of sport?

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'
Video

'I think it's important to spread the word about autism'

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'
Video

'Having glasses doesn't mean you're a nerd'

Take a look around London's new super sewer!
Video

Take a look around London's new super sewer!

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!
Video

Meet the football stars of the future at Autistic FC!

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions
Video

Cost of living: BBC expert answers YOUR questions

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories
Video

Strange News: the week's weirdest stories

Top Stories

Wales team celebrating

Wales draw 1-1 against USA in World Cup opener

comments
girls-cheering.

World Cup 2022: Will you be watching the matches?

comments
HTHH

Volcanic eruption in Tonga reshapes seafloor

comments
Newsround Home