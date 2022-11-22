Check out this video of a baby giraffe born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo bonding with its mum and dad.

The little giraffe was born on Remembrance Day and was named Wilfred after the famous World War One poet Wilfred Owen.

Keepers at the zoo are celebrating the baby's arrival as "a vital addition to the international conservation breeding programme for reticulated giraffes, a species classified as endangered".

Wilfred took his first wobbly steps just an hour after being born.

Deputy Team Leader Michael Hepher said: "He’s certainly a big boy – the biggest new-born giraffe I’ve ever seen. We haven’t officially measured him yet, but he’s definitely taller than me and I am six foot."