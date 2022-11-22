World Cup 2022: Wales draw against USA in first game

Getty Images

Wales drew 1-1 to earn a point against the United States in their first World Cup game for 64 years.

This opening match was a huge moment for Wales; they haven't had global attention like this in a World Cup football tournament since 1958.

The first half was dominated by the USA, but Wales captain Gareth Bale came to the rescue and scored a penalty at 81 minutes to keep them in the game.

Wales and USA are now joint second in Group B, with England top after thrashing Iran 6-2 in their opening game.

A game of two halves

Getty Images Gareth Bale's late penalty was his 41st goal for Wales

It wasn't looking good for Wales after a painful first half because the USA took the lead at 36 minutes when Timothy Weah scored.

But after a half-time team talk, Kieffer Moore came on the pitch which changed the game for Wales and brought in a different energy to the team.

In the end, it was Bale's penalty with only nine minutes to go, which gave them hope.

"I'm the penalty taker and I have to take the responsibility... Sometimes you're going to miss, but it's about stepping up for your country and thankfully it went in today," Bale said.

Wales: Manager Rob Page said Bale would "never let us down."

The Wales captain's late penalty was his 41st international goal for his country.

It's still all to play for in Group B. Wales play Iran next at 10am on Friday 25 November.

