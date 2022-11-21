World Cup 2022: President Biden describes USA as 'underdogs' against Wales

Getty Images

The US President Joe Biden has described the United States football team as "underdogs" ahead of their first World Cup 2022 game against Wales.

Wales, who are playing in their first World Cup tournament for 64 years, are ranked below the USA in Fifa world rankings, sitting in 19th place, whereas team USA is three places above them in 16th.

The two sides face each other in Group B in Qatar on Monday and ahead of the game, during a telephone call with the American national team, President Biden said:

"I know you're the underdog. But I tell you what man, you got some of the best players in the world on your team. You're representing this country and I know you're going to play your hearts out, so let's go shock 'em all."

The USA's best finish at a World Cup was a third place finish in the very first tournament in 1930, in more recent years the team got to the quarter finals in 2002 and the round of 16 in 2010 and 2014, but didn't qualify for the competition in Russia in 2018.

"The whole country is rooting for you," Biden said.

"I wish I were there to see you, I really do. Go get 'em guys, just play your hearts out - I know you will."

Although Wales qualified for the past two European Championships, they have not played at a World Cup since 1958.

No country has waited as long between a first and second World Cup appearance than Wales have done.

"You look at England and USA, and naturally people will talking about them as the top two, and then ourselves and Iran," said Wales manager Robert Page.

"There's no pressure on us, we're going to enjoy it, we're going to compete and I've said to the group: 'We're not here to make the numbers up, we're here because we've earned the right to be here, because we're a good team, and I want to go and show the world how good we are'," he added.

The Welsh team captain and one of their best players, is Gareth Bale who currently plays club football in the United states for Los Angeles FC.

"It's probably the biggest honour we could have for our country, qualifying for a World Cup, something we haven't done in 64 years," said Bale.

"It's history in our country. Schools are going to stop to watch our games [the second group game against Iran kicks off at 10:00am]. Kids are going to miss school, fortunately for them.

"It's a massive piece of history in our country and something we have all wanted for a long time.

"We have the support of the nation back home, no matter what happens, as long as we give 100% our country will love us for that."

Bale says he's ready for a "massive piece of history" when he leads out the side against the US.