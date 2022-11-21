Rescue underway as earthquake hits Indonesian island of Java

UniversalImagesGroup Indonesia forms part of the 'ring of fire'

Rescue workers have already begun helping people trapped inside collapsed buildings following a deadly earthquake in South-East Asia.

The island of Java in Indonesia experienced a 5.6 magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Tremors could be felt as far away as capital city, Jakarta, more than 60 miles away.

Data from the US Geological Survey says the quake struck just 6 miles beneath the Earth's surface.

Officials are warning of possible aftershocks as rescue efforts get underway.

'Ring of Fire'

NurPhoto Employees gather outside an office in Bogor, West Java shortly after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Cianjur Regency, West Java

Indonesia is vulnerable to earthquakes as it lies along a fault line known as 'the ring of fire'. It is an area where tectonic plates float on top of a layer of softer, squidgy rock called the mantle, under the Earth's crust.

When the plates rub together, the movement forces waves of energy to come to the Earth's surface.

This causes tremors and shakes - and these are called earthquakes.

Early reports from local media suggest up to 40 people have died with hundreds of people injured. There are fears this total is likely to increase.

'I could feel the tremor clearly'

NR

The quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, which is home to lots of people living in poorly-built houses. It's an area that is also likely to have landslides, so rescuers are trying to help anyone trapped as quickly as possible.

In Jakarta, workers have been told to leave high-rise buildings and offices.

"I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly," lawyer Mayadita Waluyo told the AFP news agency.

The tremor in the capital lasted about a minute.