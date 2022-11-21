play
World Cup 2022: Will you be watching the matches?

Last updated at 11:21
The competition is now underway, but who will win the trophy this year?

The World Cup 2022 is officially underway, with the tournament's host Qatar playing Ecuador on Sunday during the first game of the world famous sporting competition.

Two of the home nations will be taking to the pitch very soon, with England facing Iran at 13:00 GMT (1pm) on Monday and Wales taking on the United States at 19:00 GMT (7pm).

The World Cup is an exciting time for lots of people all over the world. This year's looks set to be the same, despite some of the controversy surrounding the competition's host nation.

With all the talk around football's biggest tournament, we want to hear from you!

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Will you be watching the England v Iran game at school today or Wales v USA tonight? Do you care about the World Cup? Why not have your say in our vote and you can also leave us a comment below letting us know what you think.

