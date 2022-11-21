play
Watch Newsround

What deal has been made at COP27?

An historic deal has been struck to help countries worst hit by climate change.

Almost 200 hundred richer countries have agreed at the COP27 to give money to poorer countries already hit by the impact of global warming.

For example, countries that are experiencing severe floods, heatwaves and storms.

However, some people say this agreement doesn't go far enough and that world leaders need to do more.

The BBC's Science and Environment Correspondent Victoria Gill explained more to Newsround.

