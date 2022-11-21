Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who's the latest celeb to leave the show?

This week Tyler West became the eighth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Tyler ended up in the bottom two after the public vote, and had to compete against fellow celeb Molly Rainford in the dreaded dance-off.

Both couples performed their routines again. Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos Gu performed their Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow. Then Tyler West and his dance partner Dianne Buswell performed their Salsa to a KC and the Sunshine Band mega mix in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

When it came down to the judges decision, the majority chose to save Molly, meaning that it was the radio host and former CBBC presenter who left the dancefloor.

Did the judges get it right? Who do you want to win Strictly this year? Let us know in the comments below!

PA Media Tyler told Tess before leaving the show: "To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions"

The couples went to the famous Tower Ballroom in Blackpool for this week's programme.

The results show opened with a performance from Sam Ryder of John Farnham's You're the Voice alongside all of the Strictly professionals. The singer later performed his latest single, All the Way Over.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges commented on how difficult it was to decide who to save.

Anton said that "neither of these couples in competition deserve to be here" while Shirley added that it was "probably one of the most difficult dance offs that we've ever had to choose."

However in the end Craig, Motsi and Shirley all chose to save Molly and Carlos with only Anton voting to keep Tyler and Diane.

Speaking about his time on the show Tyler said: "When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it's everything and more, it's changed my life.

"It's given me confidence, a new found family, every dancer, everyone in hair and make-up, costume."

PA Media Former CBBC presenter and radio host Tyler West faced CBBC star Molly Rainford in the Dance Off in Blackpool

And Tyler was full of praise for his dancing partner Diane.

"I have been blessed with the best, she is what Strictly is about and she's changed my life, I have no doubt she will be in in my life forever."

Diane was asked if she had any words for her dance partner and she said: "You have been an absolute joy to work with, when I say that, you have come in every single session with the biggest smile on your face and it lights up this whole ballroom.

"You are such a talent, you really are and you should feel so proud."

She added: "Thank you so much for everything."

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 7.15pm.