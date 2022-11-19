I'm A Celebrity: Charlene first campmate to be voted off

ITV Pictures She looked happy to be leaving the jungle behind as she left camp to join Ant and Dec after her elimination

TV presenter and newsreader Charlene White became the first campmate to be formally eliminated from I'm A Celebrity 2022 after facing the public vote on Friday.

She had been up against Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, 59, who was also facing eviction after ending up in the bottom two.

But she wasn't the first person to leave the camp, with Olivia Attwood needing to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, for medical reasons.

Before her elimination, Charlene asked to be withdrawn from a Bushtucker trial which saw her and fellow campmate Boy George standing in tank of water filled with sea creatures.

She described the gruelling challenge as "her worst nightmare", but said she was proud of herself "for giving it a go".

After her being told she would leave the competition, Charlene said: 'It's been a journey and I absolutely loved living with those guys - they were brilliant.'

What did Charlene do in the camp?

Earlier in the series she had taken part in a different kind of challenge alongside Jill Scott and Babatúndé Aléshé where they had to earn a star each for camp by walking out onto a plank from a sky-scrapper.

She also did another challenge called 'squeaky clean', with Mike, Seann where they needed to completely clear the room of all items, including letters and ping pong balls to be able to learn Dingo Dollars and buy items for the camp.

ITV She looked nervous during the Walk the Plank challenge, but managed to get two stars for the camp

Luckily, they managed to complete the challenge and bag the camp some treats.

Charlene also took charge in the campfire kitchen and was given the chance to have a more luxurious stay in the camp than the other celebs, with a bed in a campervan alongside former-Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

But she didn't want to, instead opting to take a bed in camp, which upset some of her campmates who then had to sleep in a hammock.

ITV Charlene was made deputy camp leader alongside camp leader Matt Hancock, which meant they got some perks - and also the chance to tell the other campmates what to do!

We wonder who will be the next set of celebs to face the public vote, and what other daring trials are still in store?

We'll just have to wait and see!

