Rugby League World Cup: England win Wheelchair World Cup final

PA Media

England have been crowned winners of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, beating France in the final.

Almost 5,000 people watched the team claim victory in the game in Manchester on Friday, with the UK hosting the competition.

England captain Tom Halliwell, who was voted player of the match, scored a late try to secure the win 28-24.

France led 14-12 at half-time, but tries from Lewis King and Jack Brown put England eight ahead.

PA Media Tom Halliwell scored England's fifth try

Both teams were later level on 24 points each and it seemed as though the game was heading for extra time, until Halliwell's try brought the game home.

Halliwell told BBC Sport: "We've all been working for this for five years. Everyone has been trying to get better and better. Tonight's performance put it to where we're at. We're the world's best.

"It was written in the stars, a home World Cup in front of these fans. At half-time, we said we'd win this game by four points."

This is what it's all about. Rugby league is a community sport and wheelchair rugby league is no exception. Everybody can play this game and that's why I love it. Tom Halliwell , Scored the winning try

France invented wheelchair rugby league in 2000 and have been consistently one of the best teams in the world.

This isn't the first team England have won however, winning the first ever Wheelchair World Cup in 2008.

PA Media Lewis King helped England secure their second try of the game

But this is the first time the wheelchair competition has been part of the main Rugby League World Cup tournament.

It has given it a platform to grow, with the crowd of 4,526 who gathered to watch the final - a world record for the sport.

PA Media England head coach Tom Coyd (left) and Tom Halliwell celebrate with the trophy

It is hoped that the growing interest can help it grow more and reach greater heights, with aspiring young players being inspired by player like Tom Halliwell, Jack Brown and Seb Bechara.

Tom Coyd, England's head coach said it was a very exciting time for the sport, saying, "I cannot fathom what's happening for this sport right now."

"Wheelchair rugby league is going to explode. Get down to your nearest club and play it. This could be you next."