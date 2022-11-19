Children in Need: More than £35m raised through appeal show

The show's hosts were Jason Manford, Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Ade Adepitan and Chris Ramsey

The annual BBC One appeal show raised more than £35m.

The three-hour live TV special ended with the announcement that a whopping £35,273,167 had been given -that is slightly down on last year's £39m.

Comedian Jason Manford, who presented the show said it was "astounding" and thanked the public for their donations to "the millions" of children who face a "tough winter ahead".

Ade Adepitan, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott also helped host the show, with appearances from famous faces including Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder.

Halfway through the show, Sam revealed the first total as £15,424,340 and thanked the public for their "generosity" despite the current financial situation with the cost of Living crisis.

Lewis Capaldi, Graham Norton, Joe Wicks and Diversity were among the stars who helped raise millions for this year's appeal.

Highlights of the show included 18-year-old Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson being named as the new Doctor Who companion.

The actress, who played Kelly Neelan on the ITV soap before quitting this year, appeared out of the TARDIS live on the Children in Need special, where she revealed she'll be playing a character named Ruby Sunday.

The UK entry for the Junior Eurovision Song Contest Freya Skye performed on stage live for the first time with her song Lose My Head.

Some schoolchildren, who had raised money, got a special surprise from England footballer Mason Mount who gave them a tour around Wembley Stadium along with Children In Need mascot Pudsey Bear.

What other challenges helped to raise money?

Before the show, DJ Scott Mills raised more than £1m through a gruelling treadmill challenge.

The Radio 2 presenter walked, jogged and ran for 24 hours - even recreating his infamous Strictly Come Dancing "crab dance".

Joe Wicks had also been walking a 30-mile ultra-marathon and raising more than £500,000 - and encouraging others to join too.

PA Media Joe Wicks at the BBC Children In Need telethon at BBC Studios in Salford

On Friday, TV presenter Bradley Walsh hosted a children's takeover of the old TV Show Blankety Blank.

Presenter Matt Baker's also took part in a Rickshaw Relay, along with a team of five young people, all of whom have been supported by Children in Need-funded projects.

DIY SOS built a brand-new home for Leeds-based Children in Need-funded project Getaway Girls, which saw Nick Knowles and his team work alongside Radio 2 presenters and a group of volunteers.