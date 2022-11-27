World's oldest tortoise: Jonathan to get three-day party

Getty Images There's a three day party planned for the 190 year old

Jonathan the tortoise, the oldest tortoise ever, turns 190 this year and he will be celebrating in style.

There will be a three-day party for him at his home on the island of St Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Locals are invited to Jonathan and his tortoise friends at his paddock for the special event on the 3, 4 and 5 December.

Further details of the event have not yet been released but we are hoping there will be cake, party hats and music - it's not every year you turn 190!

Although we don't know exactly how old Jonathan is, scientists believe he is celebrating his 190th birthday this year.

A photograph taken in 1882 shows that when Jonathan was originally brought to the island he was already fully grown - which scientists say would indicate he was about 50 years of age at the time.

Getty Images Scientists believe Jonathan is 190

He now holds two Guinness World Records.

He's the oldest living land animal and was recently named the oldest tortoise ever, or to be more exact the oldest chelonian - a category which includes all turtles, terrapins and tortoises.

Happy birthday Jonathan, hope you are enjoying your birthday year!