Globe art installation explores racial inequality through British history

The World Reimagined

London's Trafalgar Square will be covered in colourful globes as part of an art installation looking at Britain's history.

The World Reimagined has placed 96 spheres there which explore how the past - particularly Britain's part in the international slave trade - can shape the future.

Artists from around the world have contributed to the exhibit.

London is the final stop for the sculptures, which have been travelling around the UK for the past three months.

David Oates/The World Reimagined

People are invited to walk around the globes which each have their own unique story.

More than 200 schools have been involved in the programme either by creating their own artworks or by hosting events and activities.

Organisers say the theme allows people to learn more about the Transatlantic Trade of enslaved Africans, which was common in Britain in the 16th to 19th centuries.

Paul Fears/The World Reimagined The globes have been travelling around the UK for the past three months

Co-founder of The World Reimagined Michelle Gayle said:

"It's not Black history - it's all of our history. And that's what these incredible artworks say: everyone is invited to the conversation, and we can all contribute."