play
Watch Newsround

Globe art installation explores racial inequality through British history

Last updated at 15:20
comments
View Comments
Globes in a lineThe World Reimagined

London's Trafalgar Square will be covered in colourful globes as part of an art installation looking at Britain's history.

The World Reimagined has placed 96 spheres there which explore how the past - particularly Britain's part in the international slave trade - can shape the future.

Artists from around the world have contributed to the exhibit.

London is the final stop for the sculptures, which have been travelling around the UK for the past three months.

Child touching globeDavid Oates/The World Reimagined

People are invited to walk around the globes which each have their own unique story.

More than 200 schools have been involved in the programme either by creating their own artworks or by hosting events and activities.

Organisers say the theme allows people to learn more about the Transatlantic Trade of enslaved Africans, which was common in Britain in the 16th to 19th centuries.

Globe in the sunshinePaul Fears/The World Reimagined
The globes have been travelling around the UK for the past three months

Co-founder of The World Reimagined Michelle Gayle said:

"It's not Black history - it's all of our history. And that's what these incredible artworks say: everyone is invited to the conversation, and we can all contribute."

More like this

Malorie Blackman

Malorie Blackman: Black History should be taught all year round

shanequa
play
1:51

Black History Month 2022: What is it all about?

Generic picture of a child reading

Black history lessons to be made compulsory in Welsh schools

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Pudsey Bear

What are you doing for Children in Need?

comments
124
Tardis

Doctor Who companion to be announced on Children in Need

comments
1
Bale, Kane, World Cup Qatar log, World Cup, Mbappe, Messi.

All you need to know for World Cup 2022

comments
6
Newsround Home