Doctor Who companion to be announced on Children in Need

Last updated at 14:49
Ncuti Gatwa as the DoctorBBC Studios
Ncuti Gatwa is due to take over the Tardis over the festive period in 2023 but who will be their companion?

A companion for Ncuti Gatwa's new Time Lord on Doctor Who is to be announced live on this year's Children in Need show.

In Doctor Who, the companions generally time-travel in the Tardis alongside The Doctor and help them solve mysteries.

Previous actors that have played the role include Mandip Gill as Yaz and Catherine Tate as Donna.

A 60th anniversary special will see David Tennant return as the 15th Doctor with companion Rose played by Yasmin Finney.

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor takes over the Tardis late 2023.

Who has been your favourite Doctor Who companion? Let us know in the comments below.

Can't see the list? Click here.

