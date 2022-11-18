play
Why is the World Cup in Qatar controversial?

It's been 12 years since it was announced that this year's World Cup would be held in Qatar, a country in the middle east.But many people are still far from happy about the decision to allow the country to host the tournament.It follows strict Muslim laws, and has been criticised for its human rights record and treatment of women and people in gay relationships.It's expected that several teams, players and fans will protest against Qatar's human rights record during the tournament, but organiser Fifa has asked everyone to "now focus on the football".Shanquea has travelled to Qatar to find out more.

