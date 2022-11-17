How TikTok is affecting how much music people listen to

Getty Images Are you listening to music more often?

People around the world are listening to more music compared to last year, according to a new study.

In 2022 listeners played their favourite singers for 20.1 hours a week, which is up from 18.4 hours in 2021.

This is the same as listening to an extra 34 three-minute songs every week!

Nearly two thirds (63%) said they listen to songs through video apps like TikTok where music is featured and plays an important role in videos.

The report into how fans around the globe listen and engage with music today was carried out by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

The survey took place in June and July 2022 across 22 countries with more than 44,000 respondents aged between 16 and 64 taking part.

It also found that people on average used six different ways to listen to their tunes and enjoy 8 or more different types of music. Nearly half (46%) of people who took part used streaming services.

Music fans also listen to a diverse range of music genres, with over 500 different styles identified by at least one respondent, including Brazilian Sertanejo, Disco-Polo from Poland and an Indonesian folk music called Dangdut.