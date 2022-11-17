play
World Cup: Prince William supporting both England and Wales at the World Cup

Last updated at 08:52
Prince William with both Welsh and English flag in the backgroundGetty Images

Prince William has said he's supporting both England and Wales at the World Cup.

He found himself in a bit of a sticky situation after presenting the England squad with their shirts for the competition.

Some people said he was favouring one country over the other, and he shouldn't support England with his new title, Prince of Wales.

Prince of Wales presenting Harry Kane with his England shirtThe FA/PA Wire
Prince William presented the England players with their shirt numbers the night before their departure to Qatar

Prince William has supported the England football team since he was a little boy, and has said he supports Wales over England in Rugby.

But since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William has taken the now King Charles' spot as Prince of Wales, and so some people think he should show more support to the country.

Prince William presenting Leah Williamson the Euros trophyGetty Images
Prince William is the president of the Football Association and presented the Lionesses with the UEFA Women's Euro trophy this summer

The Prince said it would not be right to "suddenly drop England to support Wales," and so he's supporting both instead.

He went on: "I'm making sure I'm out there supporting Wales through all the process because I know it's a big deal for Wales. When I was growing up, Wales weren't getting through to the tournaments, so I had to make a choice."

