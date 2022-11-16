Manchester only UK city listed on travel guide's must-visit list

REDA&CO Leave only footprints. Lonely Planet publishes its 18th annual 'best in travel' - a list of the world's top destinations to visit in 2023.

What would you look for when choosing a dream holiday destination? Somewhere you can unwind, learn, connect with others or maybe go on journey?

Guidebook and travel experts Lonely Planet have revealed their top travel destinations for 2023 - and have chosen Manchester as one of the places to visit!

Every year a list of nominations is put together by their staff, writers, bloggers and travel partners around the world - with cities, areas and countries chosen based on where readers might want to visit.

A panel of experts decided on the final top 30 destinations, with six destinations allocated per category.

This year Manchester has been described as "one of the best - if not the best - cities in the UK, with something for everyone".

Anthony Devlin An expert judging panel said Manchester was worthy of a visit, highlighting the city's diverse cultural heritage, arts, live music and museums.

What other places made the list?

This year Lonely Planet has divided the globe into five categories: eat, journey, unwind, connect and learn.

Manchester tops the list in the 'learn' category; places where you can deepen your knowledge in culture, art and heritage.

Alongside Manchester are New Mexico, USA - where visitors can learn about the country's Native American history - Dresden in Germany, the country of El Salvador, Southern Scotland and Marseille in France, a city on the sunny shores of the Mediterranean Sea.

REDA&CO Visit Western Australia - big open roads, desert and sea... where the journey really is the destination.

The best places in the 'take a journey' category includes a journey from Istanbul in Turkey to Sofia in Bulgaria. Also featured are Zambia on the continent of Africa - best known for its safaris and the spectacular Victoria Falls - ,the desert and coast of Western Australia, and the sweeping landscapes and forests of the Parque Nacional Naturales in Colombia, home to a variety of mammals, reptiles and birds.

If you fancy a really nice place to go to 'eat', then the shortlist includes Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - known for its delicious street-food, or perhaps Peru's capital, Lima which is home to some of the world's best restaurants.

Or if 'unwinding' is more your thing, you could head to Jamaica in the Caribbean, Jordan in the Middle East, or a little closer to home - the island of Malta.

Wolfgang Kaehler Colourful fishing boats in the port village of Marsaxlokk in Malta - a place travel experts say is a great place to unwind.

For those that like to 'get connected' with other cultures or your own, then the travel experts reckon a trip to Sydney in Australia is a great shout to connect with the friendly locals.

Or if you'd like to get closer to some African heritage you may consider heading to Accra, Ghana - which aims to attract 8 million eco-tourists a year to come and enjoy the wildlife encounters on offer, as well as its stunning coastline.

Do you agree with the experts? Should Manchester be on the list?

Would you like to go to any of these destinations OR is there a place you would recommend and why? Let us know in the comments below!