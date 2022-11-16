Why will Heroes tubs look different this year?

Getty Images Customers may find larger Twirls in their Heroes boxes due to supply chain issues

The Christmas season is fast approaching which means one thing - lots of chocolate will soon be stocked in homes right across the UK!

However, boxes and tubs of the popular sweet treat Heroes may look a little different this year.

Confectionary company Cadbury has said it's removed small Twirls from some of its chocolate boxes because of issues with the supply chain. , which means they don't have enough of the chocolates available to put in their tubs.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Supply chains: What are they and why are they so important?

"We're facing the same challenges that many other food companies have reported in recent months," said a spokesperson for Mondelez, which owns Cadbury.

"To ensure we can continue to bring our loyal consumers the products they know and love, we have temporarily substituted bitesize Cadbury Twirl in Heroes Tubs, to the slightly larger Cadbury Twirl 21g across a small percentage of tubs produced."

It means some tubs will now come with two full-sized Twirl bars, rather than the standard mini ones.

However, there won't be any changes when it comes the total weight of the Twirl chocolates usually found in Heroes boxes.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

What other changes to chocolate have we seen recently?

The Twirls swap isn't the first change to be made to chocolate variety boxes.

Earlier this month, Mars Wrigley said it was removing Bounty bars from Celebrations tubs because 40% of people weren't fans of the coconut-flavoured treat.

Cadbury owners Mondelez also said it'd had problems supplying its Mikado chocolate sticks in September.

Quality Street announced its move to plastic-free wrappings in October, and the new wrappers will be made of paper and have a vegetable-based wax coating.

What do you think of Cadbury's putting bigger Twirls in their boxes? Do you think it's a good idea? Let us know in the comments!