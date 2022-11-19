First British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

Down Syndrome Swimming GB Mark Evens is one of the athletes taking part. He's already got a world record in the 1500m, 400m and 200m Freestyle events!

From 19-20 November the Down Syndrome Swimming Championships are being held West Sussex.

The competition is a first of its kind in Britain for swimmers.

This weekend 135 swimmers aged between 10 and 50 will be competing in 44 events before the champions are crowned at the end of the two days of competition.

Down Syndrome is a genetic condition which can cause physical and medical problems as well as learning difficulties.

Athletes with the condition are hoping it'll be a moment in history to raise their profile and show off their skills.

Andrea Manson BEM, Trustee of Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain, said: "The swimmers have been training hard over the last few months in preparation for the Championships, which are a great way to recognise the amazing talents of athletes with Down syndrome."

What is Down Syndrome? Down syndrome is a genetic condition which typically affects someone's learning abilities and physical features. It is not a disease, an illness or a condition that someone can catch. Usually, cells contain 46 chromosomes. But Down syndrome happens when all or some of the cells in a person's body has 47 chromosomes due to an extra copy of chromosome 21. It is named after Doctor John Langdon Down who first published information about the condition in 1866.

Getty Images

Tracey McCillen, CEO UK Sports Association for People with Learning Disabilities, said: "It's going to be an incredibly important event - the first of its kind.

"I hope it will create the narrative in Britain about full inclusion of swimmers with Down syndrome in governing bodies and provide a competitive pathway for all swimmers who want to achieve at the highest level."