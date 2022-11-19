play
First British Down Syndrome Swimming Championships

Mark Evens in the poolDown Syndrome Swimming GB
Mark Evens is one of the athletes taking part. He's already got a world record in the 1500m, 400m and 200m Freestyle events!

From 19-20 November the Down Syndrome Swimming Championships are being held West Sussex.

The competition is a first of its kind in Britain for swimmers.

This weekend 135 swimmers aged between 10 and 50 will be competing in 44 events before the champions are crowned at the end of the two days of competition.

Down Syndrome is a genetic condition which can cause physical and medical problems as well as learning difficulties.

Athletes with the condition are hoping it'll be a moment in history to raise their profile and show off their skills.

Andrea Manson BEM, Trustee of Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain, said: "The swimmers have been training hard over the last few months in preparation for the Championships, which are a great way to recognise the amazing talents of athletes with Down syndrome."

SwimmerGetty Images

Tracey McCillen, CEO UK Sports Association for People with Learning Disabilities, said: "It's going to be an incredibly important event - the first of its kind.

"I hope it will create the narrative in Britain about full inclusion of swimmers with Down syndrome in governing bodies and provide a competitive pathway for all swimmers who want to achieve at the highest level."

  • my friend has down syndrome! she doesn't like swimming but I am sure she will love to watch on the tv

  • It’s Good that sport is (kind of) getting more inclusive

