Football: Sports experts call for kit designed for female players

Getty Images A new paper written by sports scientists says kit needs to be specifically designed for women otherwise it increases their risk of getting injured

It's been a big year for women's football after a historic Euros win and many more girls showing an interest in the sport - but sport scientists have raised concern that most kit is designed with men in mind rather than women.

They are calling instead for football kits designed specifically for female players.

They say the current boots and balls puts women at a higher risk of injury when they play because women's feet are shaped differently to men's, and their bodies move in different ways.

Researchers say although there's been some progress, boot manufacturers need to start designing kit to suit female players of all ages too.

Why is it dangerous?

PA Media England Captain Leah Williamson wants kit to be tailored towards women

England Captain Leah Williamson is among players and scientists calling for kit and technology tailored to women's needs and body shape.

Female feet are a different shape and size to male feet which means wearing boots made for men won't support the foot properly and can cause blisters and fractures.

The injuries - which happen twice as often in the women's game - can take a long time to recover from, which reduces the amount of players available to play.

Getty Images Scientists say women are more affected by concussion from heading the ball than men

It's not just the shape of the boot either! The length of the studs are designed for how men move and run, but women run differently and so need different length studs.

Wearing studs made for men, means women risk getting their boots stuck in the grass which could then cause an injury.

Women are also more at risk than men of concussion - a type of injury caused by a bump or blow to the head which can affect memory and cause blackouts.

This has led to questions about whether the ball's design should also be changed for the women's game, to allow them to be able to head the ball without so much risk of an injury.

What else have scientists said?

Getty Images Not many football products are designed to suit women's needs, including boots, scientists say

Scientists have also said considerations should be taken for women when designing their kit to play in.

A number of clubs, including Manchester City, are switching to dark coloured shorts for women because they have periods.

Experts have said kits need to be more comfortable and practical for players.

What is being done?

Getty Images

There are reports that some leading manufacturers are developing boots specifically for women which should be ready in time for the World Cup in 2023.

The FA is also supporting the research and is asking for more feedback from women about their experiences, which will be used when designing future kits.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

If you're a female playe, you can also tell us what changes you would like to see in your kit.