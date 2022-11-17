World Cup: England and Wales arrive in ahead of World Cup

Getty Images

England and Wales have both arrived in Qatar before the start of the Fifa World Cup on Sunday.

The teams were both waved off by fans and supporters before landing in Doha.

Both teams are in the same group, Group B, and their first matches kick-off on Monday.

Wales will face the United States and England take on Iran.

Wales

Sarah Stier - FIFA - Getty

This is the first time Wales have been in the World Cup 64 years.

The team flew from Cardiff and were waved off by fans and the Wales national rugby union team, who were staying in the same hotel.

Wales football manager, Robert Page, said: "We're proud and just glad that we're here now so we can throw our full focus towards that first game.

"The players have been brilliant since we met up [on Sunday]. We've had a couple of days together now and we're so pleased to be here."

Although it's been a while since a World Cup for Wales, they did reach the semi-finals of the Euros in 2016.

Captain Gareth Bale was part of that team and said: "We'll be doing everything we can to qualify out of the group and go as far as we can but we just need to do what we do best and give all our hearts for the shirt."

England

Mike Hewitt - FIFA - Getty

England manager Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad left Birmingham and arrived in Doha on Tuesday night.

For every player and every manager it's the pinnacle of world football so we're really looking forward to testing ourselves on that stage. Gareth Southgate , England manager

Captain Harry Kane said: "Excitement is building among everyone. We're happy to be here and looking forward to being out on the training pitch."

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, England reached the semi-finals but were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in extra time. They'll be looking to go one step further.

"We're trying not to think that far ahead but of course that's the dream and what we're aiming to do," said Kane.

England face Wales in Group B on Tuesday 29th November.

Will you be watching the World Cup? Who are you supporting? Let us know in the comments below.