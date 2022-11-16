Nasa Artemis moon mission: Successful launch for moon shuttle

NASA Lift off! This is the moment that Nasa's SLS took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"We rise together, back to the moon and beyond". So said the Nasa commentator as Artemis I successfully lifted off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center this morning.

The Space Launch System took off at 06:47 today (01:47 local time) in what was an historic moment for Nasa

The Artemis I mission is part of Nasa's plan to get a man and a woman on the moon by 2025.

This launch will not have a crew on it and will be controlled on the ground by Nasa's space experts.

The launch had been attempted several times over the last few months, but delayed due to weather and technical issues.

What is the Artemis mission?

NASA This is just the start of Nasa's plan to send a man and - for the first time ever - a woman to the moon!

Nasa eventually plans to send humans to the moon again, using their new Space Launch System rocket.

This rocket is designed to make sending humans up to the moon easier - but it needs to be tested before astronauts head off into space.

The Artemis I mission will send a special spacecraft called Orion around the moon and then back to earth.

Orion is being sent from the Space Launch System and if this is a success Nasa hopes it will prove they can send humans up to the moon

Why was the mission delayed?

Handout The SLS rocket is 100 metres tall and is designed to send enough cargo to the moon to keep astronauts there for a long time

Originally the mission was delayed due to engine problems, and then another attempt soon after was called off because of a liquid hydrogen leak.

It was then pushed forward again due to storm Ian in the USA.

It's quite commons for space missions to be postponed - there's lots that needs to be done to make sure the rocket is ready for launch.

It also all depends on conditions on the day. If the weather is not quite right, or if a piece of equipment has a problem, it can impact the whole mission.