Donald Trump has announced his 2024 run for president

Donald Trump has announced he'll be running for president for a third time.

The former US leader made the announcement at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

The news comes after his party, The Republicans, failed to win as many Congress seats as they'd hoped during the US midterm elections, where voters elected politicians for a number of important positions.

"Two years ago, when I left office, the United States stood ready for its golden age," Mr Trump said during his speech.

But now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation," he continued.

"We will make America glorious again. And we will make America great again."

Who was Trump before he became president?

Donald Trump was already famous around the world before he took on the top job as the US leader, but not in the world of politics.

The 76-year-old gained fame as an American businessman and was known for developing hotels and casinos.

The former president was also the host of the TV show The Apprentice which was very successful in the US.

How did Trump become president?

Donald Trump won the presidential election back in 2016, beating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

It was an outcome that lots of people didn't expect and his election wasn't free of its controversies.

However, there were many American voters who backed Trump's plans for their country. During his election campaign, he said he would "make America great again" and this famously became his motto.

Trump also said he would focus on creating more jobs, growing the country's economy and that he would take a tougher stance on immigration and terrorism, things which a lot of his supporters agreed with.

There were also people who liked that Trump didn't have a background as a politician and that he was very outspoken on lots of issues.

Presidential scandals

Once in power, Trump's time as the US president wasn't smooth sailing. There were lots of controversial things that happened during his four years in the top job.

He was known for making lots of personal comments about people on social media, including other politicians.

However, one of the biggest controversies surrounded the Capitol riots which took place in January 2021 after Joe Biden's presidential victory.

Lots of Trump supporters were unhappy with the result and Trump, who was hoping to secure a second term as the US leader, insisted that election fraud had taken place.

He spoke to large crowds in Washington DC following the result, urging them to march to the Capitol to protest.

However, this led to some of the protesters violently entering the Capitol building, bringing down barriers and climbing walls, and forcing their way past security.

Events like those at the Capitol building had never happened before and many felt Trump should be held responsible for them.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following what happened in Washington DC as the company said his tweets could encourage his supporters to plan further protests and violent acts.

The former president was also accused by Congress of "incitement of insurrection", which means encouraging a revolt against authority or an established government. However, he was later found not guilty when the case went to trial.

Why is Trump running for president again?

During his speech announcing his plans to run for president in 2024, Trump blamed the current leader Joe Biden for many of the issues America is currently facing and said that under his leadership, "America's comeback starts right now."

"For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair," he said.

"Our country is in a horrible state. We're in grave trouble. This is not a task for a politician or a conventional candidate. This is a task for a great movement that embodies the courage, confidence and the spirit of the American people. This is a movement. This is not for any one individual."

However, Donald Trump's presidential bid is likely to look very different this time around.

When he first came into power, he had no experience in politics, but now, people will remember him for what they consider to be both his successes and failures.

He also looks set to have some tough opponents who may have their eye on the top job too, including the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

However, it's currently not known if Mr DeSantis will run, or who else will enter the Republican presidential contest.