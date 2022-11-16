Grammy Awards 2023: Who's up for awards next year?

Getty Images The singer already has 28 Grammys under her belt

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced!

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place on 5 February next year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Singer Beyoncé leads the field, with an impressive nine nominations for the prestigious music prize. She's also up awards in three of the big four categories including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

The nominations follow Beyoncé's return to the music scene this year with her latest album Renaissance, which was her first solo project in six years.

It also means the global superstar, who currently has 28 Grammys, is now tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, with a total of 88!

Who else has been nominated?

British artists Adele and Harry Styles could also win big at the Grammys next year. Adele has a total of seven nominations, while Harry Styles is up for six gongs.

Multi-award-winning singer Adele made a return to the spotlight in 2021 with her fourth album, 30, which topped both the UK and US charts.

Her number one single Easy On Me has been nominated for best pop solo performance, song of the year, best music video, and record of the year.

Harry Styles' chart-topping third album Harry's House has been nominated for best pop vocal album and best non-engineered album (non-classical).

Continuing his run of success, Styles' number one track As It Was also received a nomination for best pop solo performance, song of the year, best music video, and record of the year.

Other artists up for awards at next years' Grammys include rapper Kendrick Lamar who received eight nominations for his fourth album including best rap performance and best rap song, and Taylor Swift who received several nominations for her re-recording of her 2012 album All Too Well. Her latest album, Midnights, was released too late to be included in the nominations for next year's awards.

It's not just younger artists who have received Grammy nominations this time around. Swedish pop group Abba are also in the running!

The band, which received four nominations in total, could scoop the prize in two of the top categories, with their song Don't Shut Me Down up for record of the year and their album Voyage up for Album of the year.

The group, who received their first ever Grammy nomination last year, could secure their first ever win.

The other big category at the awards is Best New Artist. It was singer Olivia Rodrigo who picked up the prize at the last ceremony and a brand new group of artists are up for the Grammy this year, including British indie rock band Wet Leg, Eurovision Song Contest winners Maneskin and rapper and singer Tobe Nwigwe.