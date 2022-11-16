Great British Bake Off 2022: Who won bake off?

Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4 / Love Productions Photo Syabira, Abdul and Sandro were the finalists of Bake Off 2022

Warning there'll be spoilers below.

After nine weeks of tricky technicals and spectacular showstoppers, The Great British Bake Off has come to an end and a winner has been crowned.

It was Abdul, Syabira and Sandro in the final, and it was Syabira who beat her fellow contestants to take home the prize.

Speaking after her win Syabira said, "I can't believe it...this is the biggest achievement in my life."

The Great British Bake Off channel4/love productio Syabira was crowned winner of Bake Off 2022

Starting with 12 contestants, the final three had to take on some tricky challenges on Tuesday night, including the showstopper where Syabira's orangutan sculpture impressed the judges, with Paul Hollywood saying "your flavours are superb."

Syabira has been a fan favourite throughout the show, as Paul Hollywood announced she was the winner he said: "Syabira can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it's worked."

Some of the flavours she did I've never had in the tent before and unlikely to ever have again. Paul Hollywood , Great British Bake Off judge

Twitter/@BritishBakeOff The Bake Off judges and hosts

Fellow judge, Prue Leith, added: "She's creative, she's careful, she practices like anything and she's imaginative. She just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker."

Winner Syabira dedicated her win to all girls, as there hasn't been a woman win the show in a while, "So here you go, all girls, I'm here got one for all of you, we can do anything we want as long as we put all out heart and work for it."

