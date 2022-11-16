play
Migrants in the UK: what's going on?

The government has come under increasing pressure to tackle the migrant crisis in the UK.

Migrants are people who travel to another country in search of a better life or opportunities for either themselves, their families or both.

They've been talked about a lot recently as record numbers of migrants have been crossing an important stretch of water called the English Channel in small boats to reach the UK.

Many cross the section English Channel between France and the south of England.

However, crossing the Channel is known to be a very dangerous practice and people are at risk of not making it to the UK safely.

There have also been concerns raised about the treatment of migrants when they arrive in the UK.

Shanequa has more.

