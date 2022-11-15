Children in Need 2022: What's your school doing this year?

Getty Images Star-studded challenges and events are already getting underway! Earlier this month Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the West End production of Frozen, held a Frozen Children in Need Gala with Pudsey Bear himself and BBC's Sara Cox

This year's Children in Need is on Friday 18 November, and we want to hear from YOU!

Children in Need is an annual show broadcast by the BBC that raises money for charities that help children around the UK.

Last year's appeal raised nearly £51million and it's hoped 2022 will be bigger and better than ever.

We want to know how your school will be raising money so let us know in the comments below!

Radio DJ Scott Mills is taking on a 24 hour 'Great Scott Tread Mills Challenge' where he'll have to walk, jog or run on a treadmill for an entire day!

Children in Need helps young people in lots of different circumstances, including those in poverty, children with disabilities and illnesses, children who have gone through distress or trauma and those dealing with mental health issues.

The charity's famous appeal programme airs in November each year - this year it's on Friday 18 November - and it features celebrities who take part in challenges and special films showing how the money raised helps children.

Lots of people up and down the UK also take part in challenges and raise money through events within their communities or even something as simple as a non-uniform day in school!

Whether you're putting on a bake sale, taking on a mammoth challenge or holding an event - we want to hear from you.

Let us know what you or your school will be getting up to in the comments below!