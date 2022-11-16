Dungeons and Dragons (or D&D for short) might be a game you have heard of and played before with your friends.

A group of young people, who all have autism, play together online and at a gaming group in Sheffield.

Money from Children in Need helps to fund the sessions.

Autism is a spectrum disorder which affects how a person communicates and interacts with the world.

De-Graft put his D&D skills to the test and found out the difference the group has been making.