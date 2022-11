Lucy Edwards lost her sight nearly 10 years ago and relies on her guide dog Molly for help at home.

Lucy says that getting used to going on holidays as a non-sighted person was hard, but she still wanted to go on safari.

She had to harness all her other senses - the smells, the sounds, for her great adventure in Kenya.

Watch to find out how she was able to get close to the animals during her amazing experience!