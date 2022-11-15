Paris 2024: Meet the new mascots for the Olympics

Olympic and Paralympic Phryges have been revealed as the new mascots for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
This is Olympic Phryges (R) and Paralympic Phryges (L) - the new mascots for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. Their shape is based on a Phrygian cap which is the same sort of hat The Smurfs wear. They were worn during the French Revolution, which organisers say is the reason they were chosen as mascots - to represent the power of sport.
The Paralympic Phryges (pronounced fri-jee-uhs) has a running blade. It's the first mascot ever to have a visible disability. Organisers of the games say they want to send a strong message to promote inclusion. The two characters apparently have different personalities which come together to make them stronger. Their motto is: “Alone we go faster, but together we go further”.
Who are the Phryges taking over from? The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots were Miraitowa (L) and Someity (R). Miraitowa's name was based on the Japanese words mirai (future) and towa (eternity) which organisers wanted to promote a future full of eternal hope in the hearts of people all over the world. Someity's name was based on a type of a cherry blossom and represented "Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of what is possible".
Vinicius (L) and Tom (R) were the mascots of the Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games back in 2016. Vinicius was named after a Brazilian poet and was based on lots of different Brazilian animals. He was chosen as a mascot to represent the diversity of the Brazilian people. His pal, Tom, was based on different plants found in Brazil. He was described as determined and enjoyed growing and overcoming obstacles.
Not forgetting Wenlock (L) and Mandeville (R), the mascots for the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics. Wenlock was named after a town in Shropshire. He has a metallic look because they say he was made from the last drop of steel from the Olympic stadium in London. Mandeville got his from a hospital in Buckinghamshire where the Stoke Mandeville Games began which inspired the birth of the Paralympic games. The mascot symbolises friendship.
And finally let's take it all the way back to 2008, when these five mascots represented the Beijing Olympics and Paralympics. They were called the Fuwa, which means good-luck dolls. Each of the five mascots represented a different character in the Chinese Language which spelt "Beijing welcomes you" when put together.