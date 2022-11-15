Paris 2024: Meet the new mascots for the Olympics

Who are the Phryges taking over from? The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic mascots were Miraitowa (L) and Someity (R). Miraitowa's name was based on the Japanese words mirai (future) and towa (eternity) which organisers wanted to promote a future full of eternal hope in the hearts of people all over the world. Someity's name was based on a type of a cherry blossom and represented "Paralympic athletes who overcome obstacles and redefine the boundaries of what is possible".