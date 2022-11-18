World Cup 2022: Shanequa Paris column

Within 30 seconds of stepping off the plane in Doha, and seeing a huge football on the side of an aircraft in front of me, I'm reminded why nearly two million people are expected to come to Qatar … for the Fifa World Cup!

I've never been to the Middle East before or attended a World Cup, so this is all a new experience for me - and so far it feels very strange.

I'm in one of the wealthiest countries in the world but staff were still laying carpets and fixing parts of the media centre when I arrived.

With only two days until the opening ceremony begins and thousands of journalists from all over the world already using their office spaces, let's hope everything will be ready for the mass of people still to come.

There's still work to be finished off in the World Cup media centre

But driving past the eight brand new stadiums - which cost several billion pounds to build - it starts to feel like a very rich country again.

I've only been here for 24 hours and it's very apparent that the majority of people living in Qatar are from other countries. I'm told only 15% are Qataris.

I chatted to some of the Fifa workers, airport staff and hotel staff who are from Uganda, India, Morocco, Argentina and Senegal. Loca, who travelled from Uganda to work here at a supermarket, told me "I'm excited to see more people come to Qatar, I can make more money".

In Qatar, only 25% of the population are women.

Before arriving, I was advised to wear clothes covering my legs, shoulders and arms to be respectful to the country's culture.

It was great to see this huge Welsh dragon on the side of a building

Personally, this is quite difficult for me to do in the scorching 32C heat, but considering only 23 years ago women were given the right to vote in Qatar, and not too long ago women had to ask a male guardian for permission to drive, get married or go to university … wearing trousers isn't too bad.

Flags from all the playing countries are literally everywhere and the cutest cartoon character of a smiling thobe is plastered on the side of buildings. I've seen hundreds of men wearing a thobe, a traditional Arab outfit that's pristine white and ankle length.

Usually if you see a cat roaming the street in the UK at the end of the day it will go back home to its owner, but life for cats here in Qatar is different.

It's reported that there are nearly three million cats in the country but a huge population of them are stray. And after seeing three cute kittens nibbling on someone's leftovers by my hotel, I'm tempted give them a cuddle, even though I'm scared of cats!

The road crossings in Doha

I couldn't contain my excitement seeing the 35th tallest building in the world with a massive Welsh flag digitalised on it. It's great to see Wales back in the World Cup finals after 64 years, and they are playing the USA on Monday.

Six hours before that match, in the same group, England are facing Iran in their opening game. I can only imagine how the players will feel running on the pitch in this 30C Doha winter World Cup.

Right I'm off to find those cats. Wish me luck!