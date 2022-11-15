Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
Meet Vidyut, the six-year-old boy who set out to change his best friend's life.
Sophie was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare condition which causes problems with her muscles.
Sophie isn't able to move around on her own and relies on a wheelchair to be mobile, but the chair she had didn't meet her needs.
So, Vidyut ran 22 miles over six weeks, to raise enough money to buy Sophie a new one. Shanequa caught up with them both now Sophie has her new chair.