Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life

Meet Vidyut, the six-year-old boy who set out to change his best friend's life.

Sophie was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare condition which causes problems with her muscles.

Sophie isn't able to move around on her own and relies on a wheelchair to be mobile, but the chair she had didn't meet her needs.

So, Vidyut ran 22 miles over six weeks, to raise enough money to buy Sophie a new one. Shanequa caught up with them both now Sophie has her new chair.

Meet the boy who helped change his best friend's life
