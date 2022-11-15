Anti-Bullying: Positive Post Box campaign to get kids writing letters

Getty Images Eight in ten children say they've experienced bullying

Writing a letter may seem old-fashioned when talking to or messaging your friends is just at your fingertips - but a new scheme is hoping to spread positivity one handwritten letter at a time.

The Positive Post Box campaign wants children to write letters or draw pictures for other kids around the country to help stamp out bullying.

Schools across the UK were invited to get their pupils involved, who would then post their effort through the Positive Post Box to be sent to another child somewhere in the UK at a partner school.

Getty Images Nationwide and The Diana Award want to bring back the joys of letter writing

Eight in ten children (80%) have been bullied according to research by Nationwide Building Society - who created this pen pal scheme with The Diana Award.

It's also thought that around a third of children have never sent or received a hand written letter, so to get one through the Positive Post Box will be extra special.

Entries are now closed, but if your school is one of those taking part then it should be something to look forward to - both if you are sending or receiving a letter.

How does the scheme help? Children who take part in the campaign will be encouraged to: Be proactive in their positivity

Be proactive in gestures of goodwill

Practise mutual respect

The campaign has the support of some familiar CBBC faces too!

Nova Jones and Strictly star Molly Rainford is one of those helping to support the project. She said: "I wish when I was in school there was a project like this to spread positivity.

"Getting the chance to write my own letter was really rewarding, it's been years since I wrote a letter but I will be definitely picking up a pen more often and getting creative."

She feels that campaigns like this are really important to encourage children to speak up, write down their feelings and also show their creativity.

Getty Images CBBC stars Molly Rainford and Rhys Stevenson are both backing the campaign

CBBC HQ presenter Rhys Stephenson has said that he's also "so proud to be taking part in such a positive project."

He added: "As somebody who has spoken publicly about bullying before, I will also support initiatives that spread positivity and respect.

"I can't wait to see all of the children reading and writing their letters."

