Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with the UK's most-streamed song of all time

Lewis Capaldi has overtaken Ed Sheeran to claim the title of UK's most-streamed song of all time with his hit Someone You Loved.
According to the Chart Company, the song's been played 562 million times.
Someone You Loved and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You are the only two songs to have reached over 500 million streams.
Capaldi celebrated the good news by calling himself "the king of streaming".
The Official Chart Company made the announcement to mark its 70th anniversary.
Speaking about his win, Capaldi said: "Listen…The Beatles, Drake, Metallica, The Eagles, Michael Jackson, don't worry guys, no hard feelings, I just had to take this one."
He added that there were no hard feelings between him and Ed Sheeran.
"Ed's a man who is like a brother to me, he's been a mentor, he's put his arm round me and said, 'Don't worry everything's going to be ok'.
"He's been nothing but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry. So to Ed I say... nice guys finish last. You snooze you lose, kiddo. Keep up!"
