Lewis Capaldi overtakes Ed Sheeran with the UK's most-streamed song of all time

BBC/Sarah Louise Bennett Lewis Capaldi now calls himself the 'king of streaming'

Lewis Capaldi has overtaken Ed Sheeran to claim the title of UK's most-streamed song of all time with his hit Someone You Loved.

According to the Chart Company, the song's been played 562 million times.

Someone You Loved and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You are the only two songs to have reached over 500 million streams.

Capaldi celebrated the good news by calling himself "the king of streaming".

PA Media Someone You Loved has been played 562 million times, counting both audio and video streams!

The Official Chart Company made the announcement to mark its 70th anniversary.

Speaking about his win, Capaldi said: "Listen…The Beatles, Drake, Metallica, The Eagles, Michael Jackson, don't worry guys, no hard feelings, I just had to take this one."

Facts about the Official Charts The first chart was created on 14 November 1952 by music paper the New Musical Express. Back then, there were only 12 songs in the chart and it was calculated from a survey of 20 record shops - a place where people could buy their music because you couldn't do it online yet. The Official Charts now track every single stream and download in the UK. There have been a total of 4.55 billion singles, 683 billion audio streams and 128 billion video streams in the UK since the chart began.

Getty Images Ed and Lewis are still good friends despite the musical rivalry

He added that there were no hard feelings between him and Ed Sheeran.

"Ed's a man who is like a brother to me, he's been a mentor, he's put his arm round me and said, 'Don't worry everything's going to be ok'.

"He's been nothing but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry. So to Ed I say... nice guys finish last. You snooze you lose, kiddo. Keep up!"