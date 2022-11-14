Autumn Statement 2022: What's in the Chancellor's new budget, and what it all means

Dan Kitwood / Getty Jeremy Hunt, the man in charge of the UK's money, will be setting out his plans for the counry's finances on Thursday

This Thursday, the government will set out its plans for how it gets and spends money. This usually happens at least once a year.

But the budget on Thursday (called the Autumn Statement) is particularly important, for two reasons. One is that there is a cost of living crisis, where prices of things are going up, meaning people do not have as much to spend as they did.

The second reason is that the last budget that the government announced, from former Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, caused big problems for the UK.

What is a budget?

A budget is a plan for how to spend money. Families can have a budget - you start by looking at how much money you make, and then figure how much you can afford to spend on things like groceries, energy bills and fun activities.

Governments also have budgets, but it's on a much bigger scale. They can get money in a few different ways, but mostly it's from taxes. This is money that a government takes from people and businesses.

What are the different types of taxes? Income tax: Everyone in the UK who earns money has to pay some of that money to the government. Most people have to pay about a fifth, but richer people pay more

VAT: You pay tax when you buy things. You may not realise it but 20% of the cost of many things goes to the government as VAT (Value Added Tax)

Duties: These are extra taxes charged on certain things like cigarettes, alcohol and petrol. Most of the money people pay for these goes to the government as 'duty'

They then use this money to pay for things like hospitals, schools, the military and the police.

Why is this budget so important?

The UK is in a pretty tricky financial situation right now. The Bank of England has said it thinks the UK is about to head into its longest recession ever.

What is a recession? A recession is when an economy shrinks for two "quarters", or six months.

In normal times, the economy grows, meaning there's more money to go around - people are paid more and so spend more money in shops

But an economy shrinks when things are more expensive and people are paid less, so aren't going to the shops as much

The last time the UK was in a recession was in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic

Two big reasons for this are the cost of living crisis, and the last Chancellor's 'mini-budget' that was announced in September and scrapped shortly after.

Let's start with the cost of living - in recent months, things we need to buy such as petrol to put in cars, groceries for meals and clothes have all become much more expensive. This is happening all over the world, and it's called a rise in inflation.

Inflation is at roughly 10% at the moment - this means that something that cost £100 a year ago, will cost around £110 today.

WATCH: BBC expert Sean Farrington answered YOUR questions in October

There are lots of reasons why things are becoming more expensive. The pandemic is a big one, and so is the war in Ukraine. There are also lots of arguments about the effects of Brexit.

While the cost of things is going up, people's wages aren't. This means that people have a lot less money to spend on not just things they want, but things they need, too.

Getty Images Energy bills are going up as a result of the cost of living crisis

Then in September, when the Prime Minister was Liz Truss and the Chancellor was Kwasi Kwarteng, they announced what was called a 'mini-budget', which were essentially an emergency set of measures to help tackle the cost of living.

However, the things they announced didn't go down very well. They wanted to cut tax and borrow more money, and financial experts said this could actually put our economy in a worse-off position. After it was announced, interest rates - how much it costs to borrow money - went up, making life tougher for many families, businesses and the government itself.

WATCH: Our breakdown of what was announced in the mini-budget earlier this year

This led to the resignation of first Kwasi Kwarteng (who was replaced by Jeremy Hunt) and then PM Liz Truss (who was replaced by Rishi Sunak).

This new budget is a big deal because people are hoping it will help fix some of these problems, and hope it won't make any of them worse.

What is going to happen?

We don't know everything that's going to be announced, but we do know that the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is planning to put taxes up and to restrict how much it spends in order to reduce the UK's debt.

He's also said he'll be announcing plans to help people who are struggling to pay their energy bills, with the current help coming to an end in April next year.

Getty Images This is Jeremy Hun, our current Chancellor

Putting taxes up means more money will be coming out of people's wages when they get paid. This will mean people will have less money to spend in shops, but the government hopes it will have more money coming in.

The government also wants to save money by reducing the amount it expects to spend on public services. This could affect services including the NHS, schools and the police.

This is worrying these services, as they say they're already struggling with money as it is.

The government has said it expects people with the "broadest shoulders" - that means, richer people - will pay more.

Some parts of Thursday's budget will affect the whole of the UK, but not all of them will - the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland also make some tax and spending decisions independently.

What do other politicians say?

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has said that he would do things "very, very differently" - one of the main ways he said he'd like to raise more money is by taxing oil and gas companies more.

He also said that many people will blame the government for the hard times that lie ahead: "Well it's very well saying you have to pay more, but I think a lot people will be saying well, you made the mess in the first place!"

Nicola Sturgeon said she is "profoundly concerned" about what lies ahead in Thursday's budget, and said that the crisis the UK is facing strengthens her resolve to make Scotland an independent country: "In many respects what we are living through right now tells us what happens to us when we are not in charge of the decisions that shape our own future, but [are] at the mercy of decisions taken elsewhere."

The Liberal Democrat's Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: "Hardworking families look set to be clobbered with yet more unfair tax hikes because the Conservative party crashed the economy."