Great British Bake Off 2022: Who do you think should win the final?

Last updated at 17:32
This year's Bake Off contestantsChannel 4
This year's bakers! Top row: James, Abdul, Janusz, Carole, Kevin, Will, Dawn. Bottom row: Maisam, Rebs, Sandro, Maxy, Syabira

It's time for the Bake Off 2022 final!

After nine weeks of tricky technicals and spectacular showstoppers, it's finally time to see who will win this year's Great British Bake Off.

Starting with 12 contestants, there are now only three left: Abdul, Sandro and Syabira.

The final bakers will compete in a series of special trials before judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood decide who will be the winner.

We want to know who you think should win this year. Who do you think has been the best baker? Let us know in the comments, or vote below!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

