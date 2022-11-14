Celtic ruler's ring stashed in a cupboard for 28 years is now up for sale

Noonans The ring is valued between £24,000 and £30,000

A gold ring which is thought to be over 2,000 years old is going to be sold after it was in a cupboard for nearly 30 years!

It's believed the "jaw-dropping" piece of jewellery was worn by a Celtic leader back in the Iron Age (around 100BC).

The collector bought it off the man who found it for just a few hundred pounds back in 1994 and has only just taken it to be valued by an expert.

When it goes up for auction, it's expected to cost the next owner up to £30,000.

Getty Images It was found by a man who was using a metal detector in a field in North Yorkshire

Who found this ring and why has it been in a cupboard all these years?

It was found in 1994 by a man using a metal detector in a field in North Yorkshire.

Whenever you find possible treasure like this, you have to report it to a local coroner who will decide whether it's treasure or not.

In this case, the coroner decided it wasn't treasure, so the man who found it sold it to a collector for a few hundred pounds.

The collector put it in a cupboard for safe keeping, and 28 years later decided to take it to the British History Museum to get it valued.

Noonans It's thought this ring was worn by a Celtic chieftain!

Why is the ring so special?

Not many items from such a long time ago survive without being broken or damaged in some way before they're found.

This particular ring is made of solid gold, and dates back to the Celts - before the Romans invaded Britain.

It's thought to have been worn by a chieftain of the Corieltauvi tribe, which ruled parts of the Midlands and Yorkshire.

Although experts think it was made in Norfolk by the Iceni tribe, where similar jewellery was found back in 1948.

Experts think this ring is extra special though, with no other of its style in existence.

The ring's owner said: "It's really quite a mysterious thing. We will never know for sure who owned it but it was probably a powerful Celtic chieftain.

"It's not quite King Arthur's ring but it's the next thing down. We're talking about the beginning of British written history."