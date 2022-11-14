Space: How astronauts are preparing for the next Moon mission

ESA/A.Romeo Astronauts including Stephanie Wilson (left) and Alexander Gerst (right) explored the landscapes of Lanzarote

With the next mission to the Moon due to take place as soon as 2025, astronauts have been undertaking some important preparations - but it may not be what you'd expect!

A group of astronauts including Alexander Gerst and Stephanie Wilson, who are both possible candidates for NASA's next crewed Moon missions, recently explored the landscape at Los Volcanes Natural Park.

The park is in the Spanish island of Lanzarote.

It's part of special training carried out by the European Space Agency (ESA) which takes astronauts to different places around Europe including Italy, Germany and Norway, with conditions similar to those found in space.

The aim of the training is to test astronauts practical skills and help them become effective field scientists ahead of future planetary exploration missions.

With its blackened lava fields, craters and volcanic tubes, the physical structures and features found in this part of Lanzarote is very similar to that of the Moon and Mars.

Reuters Astronauts collected samples during the training which is preparing them for future space missions

In fact, the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA have been sending astronauts to the island to train for many years!

"This place has lavas that are very, very similar to the ones that we find on the Moon," said German astronaut Gerst.

He described the island as a "a unique training ground".

While on the island, the astronauts are given all the tools they'll need to explore and learn more about a lunar or Martian landscape, including rock hammers, microscopes and spectrometers, which are used to study light.

The astronauts collect samples from the environment around them and also learn how to examine these on the spot.

Reuters The physical structures and features found in this part of Lanzarote is very similar to that of the Moon and Mars

Their findings are then recorded in what's known as the Electronic Field Book, which is used to map the astronauts' exploration.

They also use this to keep a record of the samples they've collected, and to share their findings with their wider team.

"We as astronauts have to go out there and recognise rocks, work together with the scientists on earth to see which samples we need to take, because if you take the right rock samples the moon will tell us like an open history book about our own past on earth," said planetary geologist Pierre Antoine Tesson who was taking part in the training.

Gerst added: "This is the next level up. With a new era of space exploration about to begin, it is crucial for us astronauts to get a good foundation of knowledge of planetary geology."